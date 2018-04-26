Magic number shrinks to one for Dragons

Cornell fires three-hitter in win over Lynchburg –

By Mark Carpenter –

With a 6-0 win on their home field on Thursday over the Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs, the West Union Dragons saw their magic number for clinching the big school school division of the Southern Hills Athletic Conference shrink to one. If the Dragons win just one of their three remaining conference contests, they will clinch their first conference title in baseball since 1989.

In Thursday’s win, the story for the Dragons was the right arm of junior Brandan Cornell. Cornell blanked the Mustangs on just three hits as West Union improved to 9-1 on the season, all of those being conference games.

The Dragons got all the runs that Cornell would need in the bottom of the second off of Lynchburg southpaw Drew Pitzer, getting their first run on a Kenny Stephenson sacrifice fly, then getting two more on a Mustang error, and the fourth on a base hit by Ryan Rothwell.

It was all zeroes on the board until the West Union half of the sixth when Cornell came to bat with two on and blasted a line drive to the fence in left field off of reliever Caden Hess that cleared the bases and made it 6-0. In the bottom of the seventh, Cornell struck out one, then got foul pop ups to first baseman Jared Fenton and catcher Brandan Cornell to end the game and give the Dragons their ninth win, second over the Mustangs.

The potent West Union offense had eight hits in the win, with Rothwell and Brycen Staten getting two apiece. The shutout for Cornell was his fourth win of the season against just one loss.

The win sets up a potential conference-clinching match up on Friday in North Adams. The Devils pulled off a thrilling walk-off win over Peebles today, keeping them two games behind West Union heading into Friday’s game, and giving them sole possession of second place in the big school. Game time at NAHS is 5 p.m.

Lynchburg

000 000 0 –0

West Union

040 000 2 x –6

Lynchburg Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): Pierson 3-0-0-0, Pitzer 4-0-0-0, Wolfe 3-0-2-0, McConnaughey 3-0-1-0, Croy 2-0-0-0, Hess 3-0-0-0, Fiscus 3-0-0-0, Z. Proctor 3-0-0-0, A. Proctor 3-0-0-0, Team 27-0-3-0.

Union Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): Hirsch 4-1-1-0, Rothwell 4-1-2-1, Cornell 3-0-1-2, Fenton 4-0-0-0, Carson 3-1-1-0, Staten 2-1-2-0, Stephenson 3-0-0-1, McCarty 2-1-0-0, Grooms 3-1-1-0, Team 28-6-8-4.

Extra-Base Hits: Cornell 2B

Lynchburg Pitching:

Pitzer (L) 4.2 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 6 K, 97 pitches

Hess 1.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 1 K, 18 pitches

Union Pitching:

Cornell (W) 7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 4 K, 93 pitches