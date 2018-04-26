WUHS Principal recommends Kingsolver for boys basketball coach, pending superintendent recommendation and board approval

By Mark Carpenter –

After spending the past three years as the boys JV coach, Austin Kingsolver could be taking the step up up to the varsity level, it was announced Thursday morning by the administration of West Union High School. Kingsolver was recommended by WUHS Principal Taylor and could be hired as the head coach, pending the recommendation of the ACOVSD Superintendent and approval by the ACOVSD Board of Education.

Kingsolver would replace the departed Greg Himes, who spent one season at the boys coach at West Union.

Superintendent Richard Seas told the Defender that Kingsolver will have to be eventually recommended by him and then approved by the Board of Education to officially become the Dragons’ head coach.