New Farmer’s Market to open in June

Improving access to fresh food –
By Patricia Beech
Farm-fresh vegetables and fruits, as well as honey and goat products will be available at a new Farmer’s Market, scheduled to begin Saturday, June 9 at 25 Rice Drive in West Union.
Anna Adams is the mastermind spearheading this new addition to the centuries-old tradition of selling fresh food in outdoor markets.
She says growing up in the country inspired her.
“My family always had a garden so I grew up knowing the local food system,” she says, adding that after going away to college, she realized not everyone in her home county shared her experience of plenty.
“Not a lot of people have the kind of connection to local food some of us are fortunate enough to have.” She says that lack of access to quality foods is a major contributor to the county’s poor health ranking. A recent university study found that Adams County ranks 88th, or dead last among all Ohio counties for having a healthy population.
“I work in the extension office teaching nutrition to low-income families, that’s one of our big issues – how to give more people access to fruits and vegetables,” says Adams, who owns an undergraduate degree in Environmental Nutrition, and a Masters in Agriculture and Extension Education.
“In Adams County, unfortunately, we’re a food desert, meaning not everyone has transportation or access to fresh produce. Unless you live near a grocery store, chances are you aren’t going to have access to fresh fruits and vegetables.”
Sponsored by the Health and Wellness Coalition and the Adams County Farm Bureau, all food sold in the market will be locally grown.
Thus far, Adams has lined up eight vendors and hopes to find more.
“We’ll offer vegetables and fruit, honey, goat products, and perhaps later we’ll add meat and eggs, she says. “We want to have a variety of foods.
The Farmer’s Market will be open every Saturday from June 9 through Sept. 29, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., in the People’s Defender parking lot at 25 Rice Drive in West Union, rain or shine.
