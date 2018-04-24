Commissioners recognize National Day of Prayer

Community members show support in large numbers –

By Patricia Beech –

Adams County Commissioners, on Monday, April 16, issued a proclamation recognizing Thursday, May 3 as the 2018 National Day of Prayer.

Community members from across Adams County gathered in the Commissioner’s office to show their support for the proclamation.

“This was the largest public participation we’ve had for the reading of a proclamation,” said Commissioner Diane Ward. “The group made a definite statement in support of the power of prayer.”

The National Day of Prayer is designated by the United States Congress as a day when people are asked “to turn to God in prayer and meditation”.

Each year since its inception, the current president has signed a proclamation, encouraging all Americans to pray on this day.

The theme for the 2018 National Day of Prayer – “Pray for America – Unity” – is based on a passage in Ephesians (4:3) challenging believers to make “every effort to keep the unity of the Spirit through the bond of peace”.

The National Day of Prayer was created on April 17, 1952 by a joint resolution of Congress and signed into law by President Harry Truman.

In 1988, the law was unanimously amended by both the House and the Senate and signed into law by President Ronald Reagan on Thursday, May 5, 1988, designating the first Thursday of May as a day of national prayer. Every president since 1952 has signed a National Day of Prayer proclamation.