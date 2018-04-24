Black crowned FFA Speaking Champion

Ohio Valley CTC FFA member Dalton Black was recently crowned champion of the Ohio State FFA Extemporaneous Speaking competition. Black had previously competed at the sub-district and district elimination contests to make it to the state finals, held March 3 in Marysville, Ohio.

Extemporaneous speaking requires a student to draw a random topic, take up to 30 minutes to prepare, and then present a four-six minute speech in front of a panel of judges. Speaking contests are very challenging and demanding.

With quick-wit to his advantage, Dalton placed first after competing in the finals with a topic related to “Politics in Agriculture.” Dalton is only one of two Adams County Ohio FFA members to ever receive a first place honor in public speaking in state competition and hewill be representing Ohio FFA at National Competition this fall at the National FFA Convention held in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Dalton is the son of Craig and Jennifer Black and his CTC FFA Advisors are Luke Rhonemus and Brad White.