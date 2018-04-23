Paul O Hoop Jr

Paul “Shorty” O. Hoop, Jr., 93 years, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, April 22, 2018, at the Chillicothe VA Medical Center.

Paul was born in Peebles, Ohio, on April 23, 1924, the son of the late Paul and Josephine Hoop. After serving in the United States Army during World War II, Paul worked as a truck driver. He belonged to the Teamster Union Local #100, Cincinnati, Ohio; and enjoyed playing bingo in Manchester. He attended the Louden Methodist Church.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his two sisters, Charlene Ison, of Latham, Ohio; and Norma, of Florida. Paul’s passing will be mourned by his special friends, Lula Hammond, of Peebles; Linda Ison Jones, of Hillsboro; Kathy Brown; and Ray Ison and Rhonda Hammond; as well as his caregiver, Brenda Cashwell. Paul will be missed by his many friends and acquaintances, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Wednesday, April 25, 2018, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home, in Peebles, Ohio. The ceremony will be officiated by Dave Hopkins. Burial will follow at the Locust Grove Cemetery. Military rites will be provided by the Adams County Honor Guard.

Family and friends may pay their respects from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM, prior to the services, on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, at the funeral home in Peebles.

