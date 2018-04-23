Joann J Thomas

Joann Jean Thomas, 83 years, of Ypsilanti, Michigan, passed away on Saturday, April 21, 2018, at the St. Joseph Mercy Hospital, in Ypsilanti, Michigan.

Joann was born in Peebles, Ohio, on December 6, 1934, the daughter of the late Dawson and Myrtle (McGowan) Blythe. Joanne attended school in Sinking Spring, Ohio, graduating in 1952. On September 6, 1958, she married Carl Thomas and he survives. Joanne worked at Condon Insurance in Peebles, Ohio until 1959, when she and her husband moved to Michigan. She then started working at the University of Michigan, retiring after many years in 1999. She was a faithful member of the Calvary Baptist Church in Ypsilanti, where she spent many years as a Children’s Teacher.

Joann was preceded in death by her parents, Dawson and Myrtle. Besides her husband, Carl, Joann is survived by her sister, Phyllis (Robert) Powell, of Peebles; a nephew, Tony (Susan) Powell; two great-nephews and one great, great-nephew; four sisters-in-law: Ruth Ann Cluxton, Rita Thomas and Lynne (Kevin) Newman all of Peebles, Ohio and Kay (Russell) Gaffin of West Union Ohio. Joann will be greatly missed by the many cousins, nieces, and nephews she loved so much.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, April 27, 2018, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home, in Peebles, Ohio. The ceremony will be officiated by Dave Hopkins. Burial will follow at the Jacksonville Cemetery, in Peebles.

Family and friends may pay their respects from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM, Thursday, April 26, 2018, at the funeral home in Peebles.

