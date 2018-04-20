Ruth Perdue, 90 years, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Friday, April 20, 2018, at the Monarch Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Seaman, Ohio.

Ruth was born in Peebles, Ohio, on February 14, 1928, the daughter of the late Daniel and Mary (Setty) Smalley. She was a 1946 graduate of Franklin High School, in Locust Grove. Ruth worked for 21 years for the Peebles Monument Company.

Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Perdue, whom she married on April 19, 1952. Joe passed away on July 20, 1990. She was also preceded by her parents, Dan and Mary, and by her brothers Maj. Ret. Donald Smalley and Lloyd Smalley, as well as her sister, June Horn. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Susan Perdue, of Peebles; and by her two granddaughters, Heather (Wally) Feck and Jennifer (Craig) Seaman. Ruth will be greatly missed by her four grandchildren, Jacob, Camryn, Dylan, and Lauryn, and the many nieces and nephews she loved so much.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Tuesday, April 24, 2018, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home, in Peebles, Ohio. The ceremony will be officiated by Tom Zile. Burial will follow at the Locust Grove Cemetery.

Family and friends may pay their respects from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM, Tuesday, April 24, 2018, at the funeral home in Peebles.

To sign our online guestbook, please visit us at www. wallacethompsonfuneralhomes. com.