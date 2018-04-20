Mary K Wolfe

Mary Katherine (Garrett) Wolfe, 98, died peacefully Monday, April 16, in Sinking Spring, Ohio. Mary was born March 1, 1920, to Ben and Ethyl Garrett in Dayton, Ohio.

In 1938, she graduated from Stivers High School, for which she wrote the school’s alma mater song. While raising her sons in Dayton, Mary was an active community member, chairing the Dolly Derby and participating in the choir and congregation at the Christ Methodist Church.

In the 1950’s, Mary began a lifelong involvement in PEO, an international sorority dedicated to the higher education of young ladies. In the 1970’s she served in all offices of the Ohio Chapter, culminating in the role of president. She continued to pursue the mission of PEO for the next forty years.

Mary was an avid music lover, singing and playing the organ and piano all her life. She opened up her home to host frequent family sing-alongs and formal music concerts everywhere she lived. The last 35 years of Mary’s life were spent on her beloved farm in Sinking Spring, where she enjoyed tending her garden, watching the birds, reading, reciting stories and poetry, playing and listening to music, taking nature walks, and entertaining friends and family. Cherished by many, the farm she built was a peaceful place of laughter, love, and eating ‘til it ouches you.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Ben and Ethyl; siblings Ben Jr. (Betty), and Bonnie (Ned); and her ex-husband, Stephen. Mary is survived by her sons, Stephen, and Joseph (Polly); grandchildren Joseph (Brigette) and Katherine (Christopher); five great grandchildren; and many other nieces, nephews, and friends. She is also survived by her adopted daughter Nancy Dinkins; niece Gail (Lynn) Freeman; caregiver Pam Syroney; and dear friend John Ault, all of whom held special roles in Mary’s life.

A celebration of life will be Sunday, June 24, at 1 pm on the farm. All friends and family are invited. In Lieu of flowers, please send donations to PEO Chapter DQ Jennifer Allen, 370 Braewood Drive, Chillicothe, OH. 45601