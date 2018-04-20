Adams County Christian School holds annual Science Fair April 20, 2018 Peoples Defender News 0 The Adams County Christian School recently held its annual Science Fair. Winners for the seventh grade are pictured above: From left, First Place-Asha McElroy, Second Place- Daya Morgan and Third Place-Grace Hall. Eighth grade winners in the recent ACCS Science Fair are pictured above. From left, First Place- Emma Mason, Second Place;- Lila McElroy, and Third Place- Christian Shivener. The judges were Mr. Ron Rogers and Mrs. Denise Burke. Mrs. Jameson was the Science Fair Coordinator.