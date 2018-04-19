Shipley going between the pipes at Muskingum

North Adams senior keeper signs to continue career at next level –

By Mark Carpenter –

After a four-year high school career that saw her etch her name in the North Adams High School girls’ soccer record book, senior keeper Madee Shipley will soon turn her attentions to a career at the collegiate level. In a ceremony held in the NAHS gymnasium on April 10, Shipley made it official, signing her letter of intent to become a member of the Muskingum Fighting Muskies in the fall of this year.

Shipley and the Lady Devils are on a tear of success, finishing 65-14-5 over her career, winning four sectional titles, and making four trips to the district tournament. When her soccer career ended last fall, Shipley holds the NAHS records for career games in goal (71), career shutouts (31), career saves (545), and career save percentage (88%). She also has the record for shutouts in a season (10), least goals against in a season (13), and highest season save percentage (90%).

“Madee is a complete goaltender,” said North Adams girls soccer coach Dave D’Avignon. “She skillfully directed the defense for her keeper position and is a master at reading angles and knowing when to come off her line and at what angle. She will readily call for a pass-back for a harried fullback when necessary. She also took our team’s goal kicks and was an incredibly good punter for us.”

“She was one of our three co-captains last season and has just gotten so much better each year that she just can’t get much better as a high school goalkeeper. Her teammates elected her as out team MVP, which is a pretty high compliment. I’ve been coaching high school soccer for 33 years and I can truthfully say in all that time, Madee is one of the two best goalkeepers I’ve ever had.”

At the April 10 ceremony, Shipley explained to The Defender how she ended up making Muskingum the choice for her college career.

“They found me on a recruiting site and sent me a letter,” said the NAHS senior. “Their head coach and assistant coaches contacted me after last season. We went to visit the campus and it was really nice and the coaches and players were great. They actually asked me to play basketball too, but I am sticking with soccer. Both of their goalies now are currently hurt, so that might be an opportunity for me.”

“My career here at North Adams was pretty good,” said Shipley. “I have the shutout record and had over 40 saves in game once against Lynchburg and I kept excelling each year to where I think my senior year was my best year. I actually started as a field player before I moved to goal, believe it or not. Coach ‘D’ was fantastic too, he is so soccer intelligent.”

The Fighting Muskies are a Division III program and their girls’ soccer team finished just 3-15 last season as a member of the Ohio Athletic Conference.

While at Muskingum, Shipley plans to study Athletic Training.