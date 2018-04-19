Reds fire Price, Jenkins; Riggleman named interim manager

The Cincinnati Reds today announced they are replacing manager Bryan Price and pitching coach Mack Jenkins.

Effective immediately, bench coach Jim Riggleman will serve as the interim manager, Class AAA Louisville manager Pat Kelly will be promoted to serve as interim bench coach, and Class AA Pensacola pitching coach Danny Darwin will join the Reds’ Major League staff as a pitching coach.

Later in the year, the team will conduct a thorough managerial search for a permanent replacement.

“At this time, we felt a change needed to happen in order to begin the process of getting this team back on the right track. We realize it is early in the season but feel it is important to be proactive,” said President of Baseball Operations and General Manager Dick Williams. “In addition to these staff changes, we will continue to examine all aspects of Baseball Operations to ensure we are doing everything we can to improve.”

Riggleman managed in all or parts of 12 Major League seasons with the San Diego Padres, Chicago Cubs, Seattle Mariners and Washington Nationals. He led the 1998 Cubs team to the National League Wild Card game.