Lung fires two-hit shutout, North Adams blanks Peebles 9-0 in Friday baseball

An actual warm spring day greeted baseball fans last Friday afternoon at Peebles High School as the Indians and North Adams Green Devils took advantage to play a non-conference affair on the Indians’ home diamond. The story of the day turned out to be North Adams senior Bryant Lung, whose performance on the mound and at the plate led the Devils to a 9-0 win that brought them back to the .500 mark for the season at four wins and four losses.

On the hill, Lung fired an absolute gem at the Peebles hitters, a complete game two-hit shutout, with 14 strikeouts and just two walks. At the plate, he pounded out a pair of doubles, going 3 for 5, driving home three runs and scoring a pair. The Devils in all totaled 12 hits as they picked up that fourth win of the spring, taking care of business early, scoring seven runs in the first two innings off of Peebles starter Franklin Myers.

Moved into the leadoff spot. North Adams left fielder Dalton Gardner responded with a three-hit day, leading off the top of the first with a base hit and later scoring when Lung bounced into a fielder’s choice. The Devils then hung six on the board in the top of the second, giving their pitcher plenty of cushion to work with.

Ryan Shupert led off with an infield hit, followed by a Noah Lung bunt single. A base hit to center by Gardner plated Gardner and a later two-bagger over the left fielder’s head by Bryant Lung brought home Ethan Thompson, who had walked, after Noah Lung had crossed the plate on a Myers wild pitch. A sacrifice fly off the bat of Tyler Horsley made it 5-0 and a single to left by Zach Osborne score Bryant Lung and the sixth run of the frame came as Thompson also raced home on an errant Myers pitch.

With the big lead, Lung continued to mow through the Peebles lineup, striking out eight of 10 hitters in the second through fourth innings. The Devils picked up one more run in the top of the third, this one off of Peebles reliever Ridge Cluxton, as Bryant Lung doubled home Gardner, who had earlier singled.

North Adams put their final run on the board in the top of the sixth when Bryant Lung led off with a single, stole second and third, and scored on a base hit by Colt Shumaker to make it 9-0. The Indians went down quietly in their final two at-bats and the visiting Devils left town with the shutout victory.

“I thought Bryant really threw the ball well today,” said North Adams head coach Rob Meade. “He got behind in the count a few times, but always battled back and for us to be successful, he has to have outings like this for us.”

“We shook up the lineup today and it seemed to help. I’m anxious to see how that works out going forward.”

The only hits of the game for now 3-6 Peebles came off of the bats of Myers and Chase Meade, while the 12-hit North Adams attack was led by three hits each from Lung and Gardner. Lung was the winning pitcher, while Myers took the loss. The Indians did get solid relief job from Ridge Cluxton, who went five innings and allowed just two runs.

The Green Devils have been the “Road Warriors” of southern Ohio so far this spring, playing all eight of their games on the road because of construction issues on their home field. that was finally scheduled to change this week as North Adams was slated to host Ripley on Wednesday, Portsmouth Notre Dame on Thursday, and Lynchburg-Clay on Friday, all of course, weather permitting.

The Indians are scheduled to host the Manchester Greyhounds on Thursday and then travel to Fairfield on Friday.

N. Adams Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): Gardner 4-2-3-1, Thompson 2-1-1-0, Gill 2-0-1-0, Young 4-1-0-0, B. Lung 5-2-3-3, Horsley 1-0-0-1, Osborne 4-1-1-1, Shumaker 3-0-1-1, Shupert 4-1-1-0, N. Lung 4-1-1-0, Team 33-9-12-7.

Extra-Base Hits: B. Lung 2B (2)

Peebles Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): Myers 3-0-1-0, Browning 2-0-0-0, Barr 3-0-0-0, Penn 2-0-0-0, Rutherford 3-0-0-0, R. Cluxton 2-0-0-0, Meade 1-0-1-0, Moore 3-0-0-0, W. Cluxton 3-0-0-0, Wesley 2-0-0-0, Team 24-0-2-0.

N. Adams Pitching:

B. Lung (W) 7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 14 K, 107 pitches

Peebles Pitching:

Myers (L) 2 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 4 BB, 1 K, 72 pitches

R. Cluxton 5 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 K, 67 pitches