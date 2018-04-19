Howland Murphy

Howland “Howlie” Murphy, age 44, of Manchester, Ohio died suddenly at University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. He was born a twin on July 1, 1973 in West Union, Ohio to the late Howard C. Murphy, Sr. and Delores (Kennedy) Murphy. Howlie was a graduate from Manchester High School in the class of 1992. He was a general laborer at various places and loved attending church. Anyone who knew Howlie knew he loved trading cars, loud music, and burnouts! Howlie is preceded in death by his parents; his brother, William Barry Holsinger; and his brother-in-law, Rickey Francis. He is survived by his son, Dakota Murphy of Manchester; his siblings, George “Peanut” (Nancy) Holsinger of Stout, Beverly (Jerry) Ross of Manchester, Darlene Francis of Manchester, Freddie (Pam) Holsinger of Kentucky, Roger Holsinger of Manchester, and his twin brother Howard Murphy of Manchester; several aunts and uncles including his special aunt, Susie Flannery; several nieces and nephews; and many other family members and friends. A funeral service for Howlie will be held at 1:00 pm on Sunday, April 22, 2018 at Wilson Home for Funerals. Burial will follow at McKendree Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11:00 am until the time of the service on Sunday. The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Wilson Home for Funerals to offset the cost of the funeral. Friends and family may sign our online guestbook at www.wilsonhomeforfunerals.com.