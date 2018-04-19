Five in the seventh breaks scoreless tie, Lady Indians top Manchester

Pierce K’s 12 in 5-0 Peebles win –

By Mark Carpenter –

After dropping two consecutive Southern Hills Athletic Conference games to Fayetteville and Eastern Brown, the Peebles Lady Indians were looking to get back on the winning track on Thursday, April 12 when they traveled to Manchester to face a tough squad of Manchester Lady Greyhounds. The softball fans in attendance were treated to an exciting game, one that was not decided until the final inning in a superb pitching duel between Peebles junior Madison Pierce and Manchester freshman Brooke Kennedy.

The two hurlers matched each other through six innings with nothing but goose eggs on the board until the Lady Indians finally broke through in the top of the seventh with five runs to post the 5-0 conference road win. The win improved Peebles to 4-3 in the SHAC while the Lady Hounds dropped to 3-1 in conference play.

The Lady Indians had the game’s first threat and that came in the top of the first when leadoff hitter Brycelyn Short doubled to left and moved to third on a Kylie Sims ground out, but was left stranded when Kennedy struck out Hailey Moore and Pierce. The Lady Hounds got their first of only two hits in the game in the bottom of the second when the red-hit Josie Campbell led off with a base hit to left, but a fielder’s choice and two strikeouts ended the frame.

Manchester advanced a runner to third base in the bottom of the third when Taylor Morrison reached on a one-out error and moved to third when Aaliyah Smith also was safe on a Peebles miscue. With two aboard, Pierce got Karley Young to ground out and fanned Kennedy to end the threat.

Neither team put up a serious threat as the two pitchers continued to match zeroes on the board, but that changed when the Lady Indians came to the plate in the top of the seventh. Pierce led off with a base hit to center, stole second ion a very close play, then moved to third on a wild pitch. After Kennedy got Kyndell Lloyd looking for the first out, Peebles brought pinch hitter McKenzie Swango off the bench to try and get home the game’s first run. In a scene resembling something from “The Natural”, Swango. who has seen very little action the past two season because of a serious knee injury, grounded out to short on a 1-0 pitch, getting the job done and bringing home Pierce with what turned out the be the game-winning run, but the Lady Indians weren’t finished.

Christian Reed followed with a base hit and moved to third on a single by Jerilin Toller. After Toller swiped second, a base hit by Matti Nichols brought home Reed to make it 2-0. With two aboard, Short swatted her second double of the game, bringing both runners home and extending the Peebles lead to four. Kennedy was replaced on the mound by Madison Jones, who was greeted with a run-scoring hit by Sims that made it 5-0.

With some cushion to work with, Pierce allowed a base hit to Katie Sandlin in the bottom of the seventh, followed by Jones reaching on an error, but the Peebles right hander retired the next two hitters to seal the deal on a two-hit shutout win.

The name of this game was definitely pitching, with Kennedy going six shutout innings before faltering in the seventh,and Pierce going the distance, striking out 12, and only allowing the two hits.

Both teams jumped right back into action the next day, with the Lady Hounds falling to Fayetteville 15-11 in SHAC play for their second conference loss of the spring, while the Lady Indians traveled north to compete in the Akron Fire Tournament, where they defeated Mogadore Field 9-3. Both squads were also in action on Saturday, as the Lady Hounds split a doubleheader with New Boston while the Lady Indians dropped both their decisions in Akron.

Peebles

000 000 5 —0

Manchester

000 000 0 —0

Peebles Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): Short 4-1-2-2, Sims 4-0-1-1, Moore 4-0-0-0, Pierce 3-1-1-0, Lloyd 3-0-0-0, Myers 2-0-0-0, Reed 3-1-1-0, Toller 3-1-1-0, Nichols 2-1-1-1. Swango 1-0-0-1, Team 29-5-7-5.

Extra-Base Hits: Short 2B (2)

Manchester Hitting (Ab-R-H-RBI): Smith 3-0-0-0, K. Young 3-0-0-0, Kennedy 3-0-0-0, Campbell 3-0-1-0, Sandlin 3-0-1-0, Jones 3-0-0-0, Taylor 3-0-0-0, Lucas 3-0-0-0, Morrison 2-0-0-0, Jones 3-0-0-0, Team 29-0-2-0.

Peebles Pitching:

Pierce (W) 7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 12 K

Manchester Pitching:

Kennedy (L) 6.2 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 5 K

Jones 0.1 IP, 1 H