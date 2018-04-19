Campbell, Sandlin lead Lady Hounds to 23-4 rout of St. Joseph

Manchester softball improves to 7-3 –

By Mark Carpenter

The offense was in full gear for the Manchester Lady Greyhounds softball squad on Wednesday afternoon as they hosted Ironton St. Joseph Lady Flyers in a non-conference contest. The Lady Hounds pounded out 23 hits in just four at-bats and scored 15 runs in the second inning to run rule the Lady Flyers 23-4 in five.

The Manchester attack was led by junior backstop Josie Campbell, who had a very impressive stat line. five hits (including a pair of doubles), scoring four runs, and driving home four. Senior Katie Sandlin didn’t have too shabby a day either, getting four hits, scoring three times, and driving in three. Sandlin is now hitting .467 in her senior campaign.

Madison Jones rapped out three knocks, scored three, and drove home two, while freshman Brooke Kennedy was the winning pitcher and beneficiary of the big offensive attack, though she made quite a contribution herself at the plate-three hits, including two doubles, two runs scored, and two driven in. Jones is hitting .556 for the season, while Kennedy is hitting at a .543 clip.

Freshman Yasmin Lucas provided more power to the attack, smacking a double and a triple, and scoring four runs. Lucas is hitting .368 with a slugging percentage of .842.

Every girl in the starting lineup had at least one hit for the Lady Hounds, who improved to 7-3 on the season with the win, while Kennedy went four innings for the win, allowing two earned runs and striking out six. Jones pitched the fifth inning, striking out two.

The win improved the Lady Hounds to 7-3 on the season and they were scheduled to be back in SHAC play on Thursday, traveling to Peebles for a rematch of a game in Manchester on April 12, won by the Lady Indians 5-0 in a pitching duel between Kennedy and Peebles’ Madison Pierce. On Friday, the Lady Hounds will venture to Whiteoak, a team they defeated 17-6 back on April 6.

St. Joseph

200 20 —4

Manchester

5(15) 2 1x —23

Manchester Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): Sandlin 5-3-4-3, K. Young 3-3-1-0, Grooms 0-0-0-0, Kennedy 5-2-3-2, Campbell 5-4-5-4, Lucas 4-4-2-2, Mefford 1-0-0-0, Jones 4-3-3-2, Taylor 4-1-1-3, Huron 4-1-2-2, M. Young 4-2-2-2, Team 39-23-23-20.

Extra-Base Hits: Campbell 2B (2), Jones 2B, Kennedy 2B (2), Lucas 2B, 3B

Manchester Pitching:

Kennedy 4 IP (W) 5 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 6 K

Jones 1 IP, 2 K