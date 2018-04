In a phone interview with The Defender tonight, Coach Greg Himes confirmed that he had been informed by the administration of West Union High School that he would not be renewed as the school’s boys’ head basketball coach. In his one year as head man of the Dragons, Himes led the team to their first conference championship since 1989.

The Defender will attempt to reach out to the West Union administration for comment and a full report will appear in the April 25 edition.