WUHS Winter Percussion is tops in the Tri-State

By Sianna Mills –

The first show was February 17 but the West Union Winter Percussion season began many months prior at band camp in August, band finished with a gold medal as Tri-State Marching Arts Champion.

While putting forth a lot of effort and dedication into practices, West Union was able to win first place by a landslide at each competition they attended. Throughout the season, they gave seven performances of their competitive music, which included their five competitions in the Tristate Marching Arts Circuit. Their competitions began on Feb. 17 at Conner High School, which was the beginning of their winning streak.

The WUHS group continued their winning ways at Campbell High School the following week, Feb. 24. Enjoying the feeling of winning, the group continued to dominate at their shows on March 3 and March 17. Going into championships on March 31 at Northern Kentucky University the group maintained their perfect record as they brought home gold, making the school and community proud.

Besides their competitions, the Percussion Group also performed at the Ouiwey Collins Concert and the C103 All-Star game that were both held at West Union High School. The community is invited to their performance of “Pan in A minor” by Liam Teague at the WUHS Band and Choir concert on April 11 at 7 p.m.

Behind the scenes, there are always people who seem to be overlooked, but without the direction of Carl Schneider, none of these accomplishments would have been possible. The senior members have finished in the top three of their class since their eighth grade year, with two Tri-State Circuit gold medals. The group is made up of seventh grade through 12th grade students, including: Dakota Nehus, Cassidy Price, Jackson Crask, Sianna Mills, Zach Sentney, Matthew Grooms, Dezerea Hornberger, Michael Cooper, Andrew Sapp, Josie Parker, Lindsey Daniel, Carson McFarland, Jessica Silhavy, Daniel Lewis, Hannah Blythe, Anna Shupert, Brittney Boling, Michaela Harding Braxton Blanton, Makailai Newman, Haylee Davis, Zachary Barnett, Adelyn Shupert, and Charlie Littleton.

While the percussion season is over, the group accepted an invitation to the the Cincinnati Elder Steel Festival, where they can have one last hurrah together as a group. Planning for next year has already begun and another exciting show is in the works.

The West Union Performing Arts Department is also preparing to perform their spring musical production of “Beauty and the Beast” on April 27, 28, May 4 at 7 p.m. and May 6 at 3 p.m. Tickets are available at the school.