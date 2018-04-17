WUHS hosts Track Invitational

Dragons welcome 10 schools to April 10 competition –

By Mark Carpenter –

The weather was a little better, but still a little chilly, as 11 schools gathered at the track at West Union High School for the West Union Invitational Meet, an annual competition hosted by the Dragons. The home team welcomed squads from Eastern Brown, Peebles, Lynchburg-Clay, North Adams, Whiteoak, Fayetteville, Franklin Furnace Green, Manchester, Western Latham, and Portsmouth Notre Dame.

The day was a competitive one and as darkness began to creep in, the final tallies showed the girls squad from Eastern Brown and the boys squad from Franklin Furnace Green as the team champions for the day, both easily outdistancing the second place teams, Peebles in the girls, and Eastern Brown in the boys.

In a competitive field, a number of athletes from Adams County earned first place finishes with their efforts, including North Adams senior Dylan Ison, who won three events, the Boys Long Jump, the Boys 100 Meter Dash, and the Boys 400 Meter Dash. Joining Ison with first-place finishes were Peebles senior Abby Faulkner in the Girls 1600 Meter Run, Peebles freshman Lilly Gray in the Girls 400 Meter Dash, Manchester senior Ethan Pennywitt in the Boys 800 Meter Run, North Adams senior Adison Wright in the Girls 3200 Meter run, and both the Peebles Girls 4 x 200 and 4 x 100 relay teams.

Following are the top three finishers in each of the day’s events:

Girls Shot Put: 1, Mikayla Farris (E. Brown) 28’4.5”; 2. Tiffany Comberger (E. Brown) 25’11”; Serene Walker (L-Clay) 25’5”

Boys Shot Put: 1.Troy Stamper (E. Brown) 41’10”; 2. Sam Crothers (Peebles) 33’7”; 3. Hunter Jester (Fayetteville) 32’11”

Girls Discus: 1. Mikayla Farris (E. Brown) 107’2”; 2. Rachel Dixon (E. Brown) 83’4”; 3. Brelan Baldridge (Green) 80’11”

Boys Discus: 1. Troy Stamper (E. Brown) 137’3”; 2. Logan Houston (E. Brown) 116’10”; 3. Shane Elliot (Whiteoak) 110’1”

Girls Long Jump: 1. Madison Hopkins (E. Brown) 17’1”; 2. Kensley Bailey (Whiteoak) 1’11”; 3. Houston Adkins (W. Union) 13’9”

Boys Long Jump: 1. Dylan Ison (N. Adams) 19’6”; 2. Kyle Lightner (Peebles) 17’9”; 3. Zach Huffman (Green) 17’9”

Girls High Jump: 1. Emily Fannin (E. Brown) 4’10”; 2. Tiffany Snider (Fayetteville) 4’8”; 3. Jaisyra White (W. Union) 4’6”

Boys High Jump: 1. Zach Huffman (Green) 5’8”; 2. Dylan Ison (N. Adams) 5’6”; 3. A.J. McKenzie (E. Brown) 5’6”

Girls 4 x 800 Relay: 1. E. Brown 11:28; 2. Peebles 11:57; 3. North Adams 12:21

Boys 4 x 800 Relay: 1. E. Brown 9:37; 2. Notre Dame 10:09; 3. Peebles 10:11

Girls 100M Hurdles: 1. Cassidy Staggs (E. Brown) 17.03; 2. Emma Brown (E. Brown) 17.27; 3. Kierra Stone (Peebles) 17.46

Boys 110 M Hurdles: 1. Zach Huffman (Green) 17.29; 2. Cole May (W. Union) 17.49; 3. Garrett Miller (Whiteoak) 18.57

Girls 100 Meter Dash: 1. Madison Hopkins (E. Brown) 12.87; 2. Kensley Bailey (Whiteoak) 12.90; 3. Jacey Justice (Peebles) 13.62

Boys 100 Meter Dash: 1. Dylan Ison (N. Adams) 11.46; 2. Alec Smith (Green) 11.80; 3. Cody Marion (Whiteoak) 11.96

Girls 4 x 200 Relay: 1. Peebles 1:57; 2. Lynchburg-Clay 1:59; 3. Fayetteville 2:04

Boys 4 x 200 Relay: 1. Green 1:45; 2. Manchester 1:46; 3. West Union 1:47

Girls 1600M Run: 1. Abby Faulkner (Peebles) 6:30; 2. Caitlyn Wills (E. Brown) 6:33; 3. Mia McCammon (L-Clay) 6:35

Boys 1600M Run: 1. Cy Young (E. Brown) 5:07; 2. Hunter Morgan (Whiteoak) 5:08; 3. Logan Lainhart (E. Brown) 5:13

Girls 4 x 100 Relay: 1. Peebles 55.72; 2. West Union 56.50; 3. Lynchburg 58.77

Boys 4 x 100 Relay: 1. Green 49.31; 2. Notre Dame 50.31; Peebles 51.34

Girls 400M Dash: 1. Lilly Gray (Peebles) 1:03; 2. Charlee Louden (N. Adams) 1:06; 3. Paige Lockwood (Fayetteville) 1:08

Boys 400M Dash: 1. Dylan Ison (N. Adams) 54.81; 2. Jacob Campbell (Whiteoak) 55.68; 3. Fred Gillenwater (N. Dame) 55.74

Girls 300M Hurdles: 1. Cassidy Staggs (E. Brown) 52.28; 2. Kierra Stone (Peebles) 52.34; 3. Emma Brown (E. Brown) 52.84

Boys 300M Hurdles: 1. Zach Huffman (Green) 43.28; Tris Taylor (N. Dame) 44.02; 3. Cole May (W. Union) 45.46

Girls 800M Run: 1. Emily Fannin (E. Brown) 2:41; 2. Anna Shupert (W. Union) 2:54; 3. Caitlyn Wills (E. Brown) 2:56

Boys 800M Run: 1. Ethan Pennywitt (Manchester) 2:10; 2. Logan Lainhart (E. Brown) 2:11; 3. Baley Derifield (Green) 2:14.31

Girls 200M Dash: 1. Kensley Bailey (Whiteoak) 27.27; 2. Lilly Gray (Peebles) 27.30; 3. Jacey Justice (Peebles) 28.52

Boys 200M Dash: 1. Zach Huffman (Green) 24.50; 2. Nick Bailey (Whiteoak) 24.59; 3. Conner Campbell (W. Union) 25.40

Girls 3200M Run: 1. Adison Wright (N. Adams) 13:44; 2. Loralei Young (E. Brown) 14:27; 3. Abby Faulkner (Peebles) 14:43

Boys 3200M Run: 1. Cy Young (E. Brown) 11:07; 2. Hunter Morgan (Whiteoak) 11:13; 3. Tyler Woods (W. Latham) 11:32

Girls 4 x 400 Relay: 1. Eastern Brown 4:38; 2. Peebles 4:43; 3. Lynchburg-Clay 5:01

Boys 4 x 400 Relay: 1. Notre Dame 3:52; 2. Peebles 4:07; 3. Lynchburg-Clay 4:10

Girls Final Team Standings: Eastern Brown 163, Peebles 123.5, Lynchburg-Clay 79.5, West Union 76.5, North Adams 37, Whiteoak 36, Fayetteville 34.5, Green 31, Manchester 12, Western Latham 8

Boys Final Team Standings: Green 117.5, Eastern Brown 95, Whiteoak 75, West Union 60.5, North Adams 59, Peebles 58, Notre Dame 54, Manchester 33, Lynchburg-Clay 32, Fayetteville 25, Western Latham 12