John T Tully

John Thomas Tully, age 90, of Manchester, Ohio died at University of Cincinnati Medical Center surrounded by family on Monday, April 16, 2018. John was born on March 3, 1928 in Rectorville, Kentucky the son of the late Jack and Ruth (Wilson) Tully. He was a 1946 graduate of Georgetown High School and a farmer. John was also an Army Veteran. John was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Ann Tully; his parents; and his sisters, Faye Merrill and Jane Tully. He is survived by his children, Linda Tully of Lucasville, Thomas Tully of Cincinnati, Jack (Susan) Tully of Lucasville, Timothy (Tami) Tully of Cincinnati, and Jeffrey (Melissa Sue) Tully of Sardinia; grandchildren, Becky (Tony) Wells, Karen (Jason) Durham, Ryan Tully, Tyler (Courtney) Tully, Taylor (Michael) Fleming, Anthony, Anthony (Kayla) Tully, Nick (Rachel) Tully, Brad (Hannah) Tully, and Benjamin (Saja) Tully; eight great-grandchildren; and brother, Robert Tully of Lexington. A funeral service for John will be held at 12:00 pm on Saturday, April 21, 2018 at Wilson Home for Funerals. Burial will follow at Hickory Ridge Cemetery. Pastor Mark Bales will officiate. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 20 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Friends and family may sign our online guestbook at www.wilsonhomeforfunerals.com.