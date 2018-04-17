John E Evans

John Ezekiel Evans, 70, of Pensacola, Florida formerly of Blue Creek, Ohio passed away Saturday, April 14, 2018 at West Florida Hospital in Pensacola. He was born April 1, 1948 to the late Buster and Lula (Stepp) Evans. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph Evans, sister, Mary Hamm, and great granddaughter, Adalynn Coburn. John is survived by five children: David Evans of Blue Creek; Ezekiel Evans, Billy Evans, Jackie Evans Horton, and April Evans Ramey all of Pensacola; siblings: David Evans, Timothy Evans, Martha Jones, Mattie Taylor and Naomi Kemmeter, all of Ohio; 19 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. The Graveside Service is at 1 pm on Friday April 20, 2018 at Stepp Cemetery on Sunshine Ridge Road near Blue Creek. Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union is serving the family.al: