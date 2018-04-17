Greyhounds pick up first win of 2018 season

Colvin, Reaves lead Manchester over Ripley –

By Mark Carpenter –

It took a few tries but Coach Dustin Cook and his Manchester Greyhounds finally picked up their first win of the 2018 campaign on Tuesday, April 10 as they went on the road and topped the Ripley Blue Jays 5-1 in Southern Hills Athletic conference play. The Hounds were led by a pair of freshman, getting a complete game pitching effort from Cade Colvin and a three-RBI day at the plate from Kyle Reaves.

The contest with the winless Blue Jays was a pitcher’s duel through four innings as Colvin and Ripley starter Jacob Wells both tossing no-hitters until the top of the fifth when the Hounds broke through with a three-spot. Josh Tumbleson led off the inning with a walk, stole second and third, and came home when a ground ball off the bat of Luke Thompson was misplayed by the Ripley third baseman. Kaige Cox was hit by a pitch and then he and Thompson came home when Reaves banged a double to right field, making it 3-0 Manchester.

The Blue Jays scratched out a run off of Colvin in their half of the fifth and after both teams went scoreless in the sixth, the Hounds added as pair of big insurance runs in the top of the seventh. After Cox walked to begin the frame, another Reaves two-bagger drove him home to make it 4-1. Reaves moved to third on a base hit by Nathan Rife and came home on an infield hit by Jalen James that extended the Manchester lead to four.

Ripley put two runners on base with one out in the bottom of the seventh, but Colvin got the game’s final two outs on a pop up to second and a comebacker to the mound, sealing the deal on the first win of the season for the Greyhounds.

Colvin tossed the complete game for his first career high school victory, allowing just two hits and striking out 5. Reaves was 2 for 4 with his three RBI’s as the two youngsters played the important roles in a Manchester “W”.

The Hounds were back in action on Thursday, April 12, hosting the Peebles Indians in SHAC play, and then were slated to make a trip to Fayetteville on Friday to face the Rockets, also a conference affair.

Manchester Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): Z. James 4-0-0-0, Cox 0-2-0-0, Reaves 4-1-2-3, Rife 4-0-1-0, Calvert 1-0-0-0, Reed 0-0-0-0, Flack 2-0-0-0, J. James 4-0-1-1, Adams 0-0-0-0, Colvin 2-0-0-0, Tumbleson 3-1-1-0, Thompson 2-1-0-1, Team 26-5-5-5.

Extra-Base Hits: Reaves 2B (2)

Ripley Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): Gibson 4-0-1-0, Perrigo 4-0-0-1, Boone 3-0-0-0, Wells 3-0-1-0, Adams 3-0-0-0, Castle 2-0-0-0, Brueggeman 3-0-0-0, King 2-0-0-0, Bartley 3-1-0-0, Team 27-1-2-1.

Manchester Pitching:

Colvin (W) 7 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K, 88 pitches

Ripley Pitching:

Wells (L) 7 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 11 K, 118 pitches