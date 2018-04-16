Tinna K Ward

Tinna Kay Ward age 47 years of Blue Creek, Ohio passed away Friday, April 13, 2018 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley In patient Center in Seaman, Ohio. Tinna was born September 22, 1970 in West Union, Ohio to Robert and Patricia Boldman. Tinna was employed with Adams Brown Head Start for over 20 years where she touched the lives of hundreds of families over those years. She attended the Gospel Light House Church in Blue Creek, Ohio. Survivors include her Husband of 28 years Scott Ward of Blue Creek, OH; her Parents Bob and Pat Boldman of Blue Creek, OH; two Daughters Courtney Ward and David Darnell of Blue Creek, OH; Sydney Ward of Blue Creek, OH; Son Chris Cornell and Victoria of Blue Creek, OH; two Grandsons Remington and Derringer Darnell; two Sisters Juanita Reed and Teresa Chamblin of Blue Creek, OH; Mother and Father in Law Melvin and Juanita Ward of Blue Creek, OH; Brother in Law Troy Ward of Blue Creek, OH; Several Aunts, Uncles, Nieces and Nephews. Funeral services will be held Saturday April 21, 2018 at 1:00 P.M. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Moores Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be held the day of the services from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Memorials can be made to the family of Tinna Ward. Family and friends can sign Tinna’s online guestbook @www.meekerfuneralhomes.com