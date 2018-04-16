George E Huffman, 85 years, of Milford, Ohio, formerly of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Friday, April 13, 2018, at the Mt. Washington Care Center, in Cincinnati, Ohio.

George was born in Glendale, Ohio, on April 11, 1933, the son of the late George and Anna Polson Huffman. George was an active member of the National Wild Turkey Federation. His skill at creating turkey hunting calls is legendary.

George was preceded in death by his parents; and by his wife, Janet Meister Huffman, whom he married on August 9, 1952. Janet passed away on July 3, 2012. He is survived by his son, George (Lisa) Huffman, Jr., of Mainville, Ohio; and two daughters, Debbie Domantay; and Karen (Steve) Wolford, both of Anderson Township. George’s passing will be mourned by his seven grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 3 great, great-grandchildren. George will be dearly missed by his many friends and acquaintances.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home, in Peebles, Ohio. The ceremony will be officiated by George Huffman, Jr. Burial will follow at the Evergreen Cemetery.

Family and friends may pay their respects from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM, prior to the funeral service, Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at the funeral home in Peebles.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Donor Services, Post Office Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090-8018. Donations may also be made online at https://donate.lls.org/lls/donate.

