Steven D. Grooms, 69, USAF Ret. TSGT/E6, died unexpectedly, Tuesday-Mar 27, 2018 at 12:55 pm, at Hendricks Regional Health in Danville. He was born Jan 2, 1949 in West Union, OH, to the late Kenneth & Mary Richard Grooms. He started working at the age of 7, mowing lawns and working in tobacco patches with his family. He retired in Dec 2014, to stay home and care for his wife, who was seriously ill. While growing up in OH, Steve, his brother and father raced go-carts around Southern OH. He graduated from West Union High School in 1968. He entered basic training in the USAF June 4, 1968. He served his country in 7 different Countries, and 8 different States. He was an aircraft mechanic 9 years, and a aircraft maintenance scheduler for 13 years. He worked on the F105 Thunderchief in Takli, Thailand from 1969-1970, during Vietnam. The 105 dropped 75% of the bombs used in Vietnam. While stationed at Grissom AFB, he married Judith F. Rodenbarger Saubert in Delphi, on Mar 16, 1973, and she preceded him in death on Apr 16, 2016. They were married 43 years and had 2 daughters and 2 adopted sons. He was a member of the Hazelwood Christian Church in Plainfield. He was a very proud Veteran. He worked on the F105 Thunderchief, EB G6 Bomber, B52 Bomber, KC135A Tanker, and the F4 II Phantom. . After retiring from the Air Force, he worked for US Airways, 5 years, at the Indianapolis Airport, ATA parts department for 1 year, and Schwan’s Home Service for 15 years. He also enjoyed hot rods & muscle cars, which he owned several different ones throughout his life. He and his wife enjoyed their grandsons and great grandchildren, and all of their family and the time they spent together. Surviving: daughter-Angela D. Belcher of Clayton; son-Chase M. Grooms of Plainfield; grandsons: Brandon & Matthew Grooms, & Austin Belcher; great grandchildren: Mila & Vincent Grooms, & Hadley Grooms; sisters-Gloria & Larry Ryan, JoAnn & Rick Roush, & Cathy & Dave Schwartz all of OH. They were foster parents for several children Preceded in death by a daughter Candy; son Cody; brother Randy. A Memorial service will be April 29 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Satterfield Chapel Church in memory of Steve.