Senior Profile: Bostin Robinson

April 13, 2018 Peoples Defender Senior Profiles, Sports 0

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:
Bostin Robinson

SCHOOL:
Peebles High School

PARENTS:
Heath and Amber Robinson

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Soccer, Basketball,
Baseball, Track, Golf

FAVORITE SPORT:
Basketball, Golf

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Winning

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Losing

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Beating North Adams in double OT to win the
McDonald’s Classic/winning the district
championship this year

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Jason Aldean

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Brazil

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
”The Notebook”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:
Stranger Things, Prison
Break, Breaking Bad

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Physical Education
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Hunting and fishing

FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
Chick-Fil-A

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Mark Carpenter

FUTURE PLANS:
Become a lineman for AEP