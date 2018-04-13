Senior Profile: Bostin Robinson

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Bostin Robinson

SCHOOL:

Peebles High School

PARENTS:

Heath and Amber Robinson

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Soccer, Basketball,

Baseball, Track, Golf

FAVORITE SPORT:

Basketball, Golf

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Winning

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Losing

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Beating North Adams in double OT to win the

McDonald’s Classic/winning the district

championship this year

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Jason Aldean

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Brazil

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

”The Notebook”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:

Stranger Things, Prison

Break, Breaking Bad

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Physical Education

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Hunting and fishing

FAVORITE

RESTAURANT:

Chick-Fil-A

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:

Mark Carpenter

FUTURE PLANS:

Become a lineman for AEP