Senior Profile: Bostin Robinson

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Bostin Robinson
SCHOOL:
Peebles High School
PARENTS:
Heath and Amber Robinson
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Soccer, Basketball,
Baseball, Track, Golf
FAVORITE SPORT:
Basketball, Golf
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Winning
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Losing
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Beating North Adams in double OT to win the
McDonald’s Classic/winning the district
championship this year
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Jason Aldean
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Brazil
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
”The Notebook”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:
Stranger Things, Prison
Break, Breaking Bad
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Physical Education
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Hunting and fishing
FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
Chick-Fil-A
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Mark Carpenter
FUTURE PLANS:
Become a lineman for AEP