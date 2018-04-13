Ruth B. Overbeck age 93 years of West Union, Ohio passed away Thursday, April 12, 2018 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center in Seaman, Ohio. Mrs. Overbeck was born August 14, 1924 the daughter of the late Harvey T. and Wanda (Sparks) Brodt in West Union, Ohio. Survivors include four nephews John D. and Sue Brodt of Waverly, OH; Randy and Julie Brodt of West Union, OH; David and Treva Brodt of West Union, OH; Byron and Dawn Brodt of West Union, OH and several great nieces. Funeral services will be held Sunday, April 15, 2018 at 2:00 P.M. at the Thompson- Meeker Funeral Home with Brett Spencer Officiating. Visitation will be held from Noon to 2:00 P.M. the day of the service. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Hospice of Hope. Family and friends can sign Mrs. Overbeck’s online guestbook @www.meekerfuneralhomes.com