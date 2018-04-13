Peebles FFA makes dog toys for the Animal Shelter

The Peebles FFA Chapter members wanted to find a way to give back to their community. The month of April is well known for being Earth Month, so members also decided that they wanted to recycle or reuse items.

They put both of these plans together by making dog toys for local animal shelters out of old t-shirts. Members collected approximately 80 t-shirts throughout the week that were no longer used. 29 FFA members worked diligently after school on Friday, April 6 to make 170 braided dog ropes.

This activity will benefit local animal shelters, combat the increasing problem of solid waste in landfills, and raise awareness on how to upcycle items that would typically be thrown out. The chapter will be taking the toys to local shelters throughout the month of April.