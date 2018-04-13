New outdoor athletic facilities coming to WUHS

By Mark Carpenter –

At last weekend’s Dragon Pride Dinner at West Union High School, there were a lot of big winners of cash prizes, but perhaps the big winners were the student/athletes of WUHS.

The very active WUHS Athletic Boosters Club released their plans during the dinner for new outdoor athletic facilities for the school, something that has been in the works for more than two years. The WUHS Boosters put in a lot of time and effort in their fund raising activities and have been able to save enough to have construction on this new facility to begin this summer.

“This has been a coordinated effort with the school district in an effort to clean up the entire outdoor sports complex,” said Boosters President Liz Lafferty. “The district completed some of the needed electrical and sewage work, and now we will be putting in some much needed handicap accessible sidewalks between buildings and fields..”

“The Boosters want to see this project through so this complex can finally look nice and be fully functional. The designs are in the final stages and it is our intent to have it ready for the opening of the next school year.”

The plans include new restroom facilities, a concession area with covered seating available, a crow’s nest for filming, scoring, and photographing sporting events, and much-needed storage for the school’s athletic equipment.