Brrrrrrr..West Union hosts cold JH Track Meet

North Adams, Peebles split team titles –

By Mark Carpenter –

It was cold, very cold all around the track at West Union High School on April 4. Give credit to the track team members and their fans from all four of the county’s junior high schools, who bundled up an braved the elements to compete in the West Union Invitational. Temperatures in the 30’s and a few spits of snow did not stop these young people from competing, though running around the track may have been the best strategy to beat the chill.

After all the icicles were shaken off, it was North Adams and Peebles splitting the team titles, with the Lady Devils capturing the girls, with the Indians taking the boys in a close battle with second place West Union.

Following are the events with the top three individual or team finishers listed (when applicable).

Girls Shot Put: 1. Lizzie Gill (NAJH) 28’9.5”; 2. Celina Nicholas (WUJH) 26’9.5”; Tori Whitley (PJH) 26’.5”

Boys Shot Put: 1. Adam Frye (WUJH) 34’6.5”; 2. Caleb Wortman (MJH) 28’; 3. Michael Hudgel (PJH) 26’2”

Girls Discus: 1. Lizzie Gill (NAJH) 66’4”; 2. Tori Whitley (PJH) 64’; 3. Alexa Rowe (WUJH) 61’5”

Boys Discus: 1. Caleb Wortman (MJH) 73’6”; Adam Frye (WUJH) 72’3”; 3. Lucas Ballinger (MJH) 62’5”

Girls Long Jump: 1, Sierra Kendall (NAJH) 14’3.5”; 2. Alana White (NAJH) 11’10”; 3. Sophia Paul (MJH) 11’8”

Boys Long Jump: 1. Jacob Campbell (NAJH) 15’10.5”; 2. Ryland Wikoff (MJH) 15’; 3. Logan Bell (MJH) 15’

Girls High Jump: 1. Alana White (NAJH) 4’2”; Alexa Rowe (WUJH) 4’2”; 3. Arayha West (PJH) 4’

Boys High Jump: 1. Jacob Campbell (NAJH) 5’2”; 2. Chris Schulz (WUJH) 4’8”; 3. Eli Ramey (WUJH) 4’6”

Girls 100M Hurdles: 1. Hannah Hobbs (MJH) 19.59; Katie Smith (MJH) 20.03; 3. Alana White (NAJH) 20.60

Boys 110M Hurdles: 1. Evan DiBiaso (WUJH) 19.74; 2. Evan Edminsten (WUJH) 21.18; 3. Makeal Fraley (PJH) 21.90

Girls 100M Dash: 1. Sierra Kendall (NAJH) 13.57; 2. Shea Perin (PJH) 13.79; 3. Joy Nelms (WUJH) 14.35

Boys 100M Dash: 1. Mitchell Woods (PJH) 13.31; 2. Jacob Campbell (NAJH) 13.42; 3. Logan Bell (MJH) 13.59

Girls 1600M Run: 1. Katy Seas (PJH) 5:59.97; 2. Myla Toole (NAJH) 6:24; 3. Kendal Sullivan (NAJH) 7:06

Boys 1600M Run: 1. Bransyn Hopkins (PJH) 6:29; 2. Nick Scaff (PJH) 6:33; 3. Jacob Kemp (WUJH) 7:17

Girls 4 x 100 Relay: 1. West Union 1:02.42; 2. Manchester 1:03.55; 3. Peebles 1:03.75

Boys 4 x 100 Relay: 1. West Union 55.41; 2. Peebles 57.78; 3. Manchester 1:00.81

Girls 400M Dash: 1. Katy Seas (PJH) 1:14.34; 2. Danielle Ison (NAJH) 1:17.20; 3. Ashleigh Dunn (MJH) 1:20.87

Boys 400M Dash: 1. Zander White (MJH); 2. Carson Chaney (NAJH); 3. Evan Day (PJH)

Girls 4 x 200 Relay: 1. North Adams 2:23; 2. North Adams 2:31; 3. Peebles 2:32

Boys 4 x 200 Relay: 1. West Union 1:59; 2. Peebles 2:14

Girls 200M Hurdles: 1. Katie Smith (MJH) 40.84; 2. Sasha Blythe (WUJH) 41.40; 3. Lydia Phipps (PJH) 42.97

Boys 200M Hurdles: 1. Evan Edminsten 34.34; 2. Terrell Leasure (NAJH) 35.52; 3. Mason Sims (PJH) 36.97

Girls 800M Run: 1. Katy Seas (PJH) 2:44.60; 2. Adelyn Shupert (WUJH) 2:48.40; 3. Myla Toole (NAJH) 3:05.14

Boys 800M Run: 1. Bransyn Hopkins (PJH) 3:04.15; 2. Julius Fite (NAJH) 3:09.15; 3. Nick Scaff (PJH) 3:12.33

Boys 200M Dash: 1. Ryland Wikoff (MJH) 29.21; 2. Terrell Leasure (NAJH) 30.09; 3. Waylon Queen (WUJH) 30.40

Girls 200M Dash: 1. Hannah Hobbs (MJH) 32.08; 2. Adelyn Shupert (WUJH) 32.43; 3. Samara Myers (NAJH) 33.48

Girls 4 x 400 Relay: 1. North Adams 5:24; 2. West Union 6:07.81; 3. Peebles 7:05.87

Boys 4 x 400 Relay: 1. Peebles 5:43.40

Final Girls Team Standings: North Adams 71, Peebles 56, West Union 45, Manchester 39

Final Boys Team Standings: Peebles 60, West Union 57, Manchester 47, North Adams 37