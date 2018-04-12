William L Young Jr

William Larue Young, Jr. 70, of Pleasant Creek, passed away at home on Monday, April 9, 2018 He was born in Adams Co, OH, a son of the late William Larue Young, Sr and the late Clara June Cooper Young Henshaw. He was preceded in death by his brother, Anthony W. Young (Rita) of Farmington, IL. Survied by his sister, Pam Mason (Lonnie) of Lynx, OH. He lived with his daughter, Shannon L Loomis, DVM (Jeremy) of Pleasant Creek, WV and two grandchildren, Morgan and Christopher. He is survived by nieces Whitney Young and Sarah Keefer, of Farmington IL and Niece Tina Thacker and nephew Johhny B. Mason of Adams Co. OH as well as numerous cousins in that area. He was a retired Aerospace Engineer and spent his entire career at Wright- Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, OH. Bill was an active outdoorsman. He loved fly fishing, going to Turkey Camp, and golf outings with his friends. He was a former pilot and whitewater kayaker and canoeist. There will be no services at this time but a future memorial will be held in Dayton Ohio. Bartlett Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for the Young family. Online condolences can be sent to the Young Family at: www.bartlettfuneralhomewv.com