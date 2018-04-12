Steven R Daniels

Steven Richard Daniels age 70 years of West Union, Ohio passed away Wednesday, April 11, 2018 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center in Seaman, Ohio, Mr. Daniels was born August 5, 1947 the son of the late Harry “Richard” and Beulah (Kirkendall) Daniels in Portsmouth, Ohio. Mr. Daniels attended the Peebles Church of Christ and Christian Union. Survivors include his wife Linda Daniels of West Union, OH; two daughters Tammy Noyes and Andrew of Wilder, KY; Heather Nedeau and Alan of Amelia, OH; five grandchildren T.J., Tai, Hayden, Eli and Drew. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 17, 2018 at 11:00 A.M. at the Peebles Church of Christ and Christian Union with Dave Hopkins officiating. Burial will follow in the Cherry Fork Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 16, 2018 from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union, Ohio. Family and friends can sign Mr. Daniels online guestbook @www.meekerfuneralhomes.com