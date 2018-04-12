Anna Hershberger age 76 of West Union died Tuesday, April 10, 2018 at her home. She was born November 11, 1941 the daughter of the late Sam M. and Barbara (Miller) Miller. She was a member of the Old Order Amish. She is survived by eleven daughters, Wilma of Butler, Ohio, Maryann (Joseph Shrock) of Danville, Ohio, Verna (Gary Mast) of Shreve, Ohio, Fannie (David Mast) of Millersburg, Ohio, Esta (Daniel Miller) of Shreve, Ohio, Dena (Alan Mast) of West Union, Mabel (Duane Mast) of Shreve, Ohio, Alma Hershberger at home, Erma (Stephan Stutzman) of Peebles, Ohio, Anna Hershberger of Shreve, Ohio, Barbara (Marvin Yoder) of West Union, Ohio, one son, Jonas Hershberger (Marie Mast) of Shreve, Ohio, one daughter-in-law, Tina Yutzy (Reuben Hershberger, deceased son) of West Union, Ohio, fifty-nine grandchildren, twenty-nine great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Sam M. and Barbara (Miller) Miller and one son, Reuben, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eli Hershberger Jr., one brother, Alvin Miller, two brothers-in-law, Eli H. Yoder and Eli A. Yoder and great granddaughter, Carolyn Yutzy. Funeral services will be held 9:00 a.m. Friday, April 13th at the Wheat Ridge Community Building, West Union, Ohio. Freeman Yutzy will officiate. Burial will follow at the Cedar Hill Cemetery in Oliver Township, Adams County, Ohio. The Turner & Son Funeral Home, Hillsboro Ohio is serving the family. www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc