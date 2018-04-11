Humane Society Radio Auction is April 25-27

The Humane Society of Adams County and C103 Country Radio will team up to hold the “Airtime for Animals” Radio Auction, April 25, 26, and 27 from 7:30- 9:30 p.m. on the first two nights, then 7:30- 10:30 p.m. on Friday. Over 100 local businesses have been invited to participate. Auction items include VIP Passes to the African Safari Wildlife Park, tickets to Kings Island, Cincinnati Reds tickets, Dollywood tickets, and much more. Items may be viewed online at the Humane Society of Adams County’s Facebook page starting April 23. To bid on items, tune into C103 Country, 103.1FM, and listen for the item(s) you are interested in, and call the radio auction line at (937) 544-9722 to place your bid. Full catalogs of items and time slots will be available online, and at the Animal Shelter. This annual fundraiser directly supports Humane Society programs, including animal care, education, low-cost vet services, and humane investigation. The Humane Society extends a sincere thank you to all of those whose efforts and generosity make this event possible, especially volunteers, C103 Country Radio, participating area businesses, and private sponsors. To make a donation or participate as a Radio Auction volunteer, call (937) 779-2027 or visit the Humane Society of Adams County’s Facebook event page.