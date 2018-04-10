Senior Profile: Jalyssa Carson

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Jalyssa Carson

SCHOOL:

North Adams High School

PARENTS:

Joseph and Angie Foreman

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Cheerleading

FAVORITE SPORT:

Cheerleading

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Team bonding, the

friendships, and competing

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Injuries, feeling discouraged after a loss

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Winning SHL!

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Conway Twitty, Beyonce

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Paris

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

”Hocus Pocus”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:

I don’t really watch much TV

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Amie Gardner’s Anatomy

Class, hands down!

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Spending time with loved ones and making memories

FAVORITE

RESTAURANT:

Olive Garden

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:

Sally Anderson, because “I could do whatever I want”

FUTURE PLANS:

Attend UC to earn my BSN and work at Children’s

Hospital