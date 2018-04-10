Senior Profile: Jalyssa Carson

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:
Jalyssa Carson

SCHOOL:
North Adams High School

PARENTS:
Joseph and Angie Foreman

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Cheerleading

FAVORITE SPORT:
Cheerleading

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Team bonding, the
friendships, and competing

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Injuries, feeling discouraged after a loss

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Winning SHL!

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Conway Twitty, Beyonce

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Paris
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
”Hocus Pocus”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:
I don’t really watch much TV

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Amie Gardner’s Anatomy
Class, hands down!
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Spending time with loved ones and making memories

FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
Olive Garden

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Sally Anderson, because “I could do whatever I want”

FUTURE PLANS:
Attend UC to earn my BSN and work at Children’s
Hospital