Peebles hosts early season Track Invitational

Lady Indians take first place in girls competition –

By Mark Carpenter –

Photo by Sharon Campbell –

Though it was a bit on the chilly side, the show went on at Peebles High School on April 2 as the Indians’ track program hosted the Peebles Invitational, welcoming seven different squads from southern Ohio to the competition. It was the lady Indians who served notice that they will be a force to be reckoned with as the weather warms and the track season progresses as they captured a first place finish, seven points ahead of perennial power Eastern Brown.

The Peebles girls, under the guidance of Coach Tyler Wilson, took the first place overall finish on the strength of some solid efforts in a number of events, dotted with event winners. The Peebles quartet of Jenny Seas, Abby Faulkner, Alisan Behr, and Kierra Stone won the tough 4 x 800 relay and the Lady Indians foursome of Behr, Stone, Jacey Justice, and Lilly Gray captured the 4 x 200 event.

As is usually the case, Seas was the runaway winner in the Girls 1600 Meter Run, the 800 Meter Run, and the 3200 Meters. Gray crossed the line first in the 400 Meter Dash and the 200 Meter Dash. The Peebles girls 4 X 100 squad, made up of Justice, Behr, Breauna Shoemaker, and Jessica Newkirk placed second in their event. In the 4 x 400, the Lady Indians group of Gray, Shoemaker, Behr,and Lexington Shiveley finished second.

In the girls competition, West Union claimed the 4 x 100 relay crown, behind the combined efforts of Anna Shupert, Shaina Trotter, Alexis Mason, and Molly Fuller. North Adams’ Charlee Louden was second in the 400 Meters with teammate Adison Wright placing second in the 3200 Meters.

West Union’s Fuller was second in the Girls High Jump and teammate Houston Adkins third in the Long Jump.

On the boys side, Peebles finished second overall in the team standings, with West Union tied for third.

North Adams senior Dylan Ison had a good day, placing second in the 100 Meter Dash, winning the 400 Meters, finishing second in the High Jump and second in the Long Jump. The West Union foursome of Braxton Blanton, Conner Campbell, Eli Fuller, and Cole May was second in the Boys 4 x 200 relay, while the Dragons’ Colt Parker was second in the 400 Meter Dash. Adam Fulton picked up some points for West Union, placing fourth in the grueling 3200 Meter Run. May grabbed second place in the 110 Meter Hurdles as the Dragons finished with 65 overall points, tied for third with Eastern Brown, behind Peebles (74) and Northwest (178).

Peebles senior Matt Seas nearly matched his younger sister’s efforts, winning the 1600 Meter Run and the 3200 Meter Run to pace the Peebles boys.

Manchester’s Ethan Pennywitt placed third in the 1600 Meter Run to pick up points for the Greyhounds.

The field events were dominated by Eastern Brown, with Mikayla Farris winning the Discus Throw and Shot Put, Troy Stamper taking the Boys Discus and Shot Put, and Madison Hopkins placing first in the Girls Long Jump.

Local track fans can get a glimpse of their local athletes on Tuesday, April 10 when WUHS will host their annual West Union Invitational, with the field events kicking off at 4:30 p.m.

PHS Invitational:

Girls Team Standings:

Peebles 135, E. Brown 128, Northwest 106, W. Union 68, N. Adams 35, Manchester 16

Boys Standings:

Northwest 178, Peebles 74, E. Brown 65, W. Union 65, N. Adams 50, Ripley 41, Manchester 12