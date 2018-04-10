Lady Hounds get run-rule win over West Union

Campbell drives in three in 17-2 Manchester victory –

By Mark Carpenter –

In an early season all-county softball match up, the Manchester Lady Greyhounds picked up their third win of the season on Monday, April 2 as they handled the West Union Lady Dragons with ease, handing the West Union girls a 17-2 run-rule defeat in five innings. The game was actually considered a home game for the Lady Dragons, though the game was played in Manchester, after yet another weather-induced site switch.

The Lady Hounds used an opportunistic offense to rack up the big win, taking advantage of nine free passes issued by West Union pitcher Maci Shoemaker and adding nine hits, getting three runs batted in from catcher Josie Campbell, and putting up seven and six-run innings. Freshman pitcher Brooke Kennedy got the win for Manchester, her second in as many decisions.

The scoring began early for the Lady Hounds as they picked up two runs in the top of the first. With one out, Karley Young was hit by a pitch and moved up on a base hit to right by Kennedy. Young later came home on a wild pitch and Kennedy on a passed ball to make it 2-0. The Lady Dragons got one of those back in their half of the first, when Summer Grooms stole home on a double steal play.

In their second at-bat, the Lady Hounds added two more, with Jennifer Scott leading off with a double, Madison Jones reaching on an error, and both coming home on passed balls.

Leading 4-1, Manchester broke the game wide open in the top of the third when they scored seven times. A bases loaded walk to Jones began the scoring parade, and the Lady Hounds got a run-scoring single from Karley Young and a two-bagger by Campbell cleared the bases and gave her team an 11-1 lead.

West Union put another run on the board in the bottom of the fourth when Kaylee Welch singled and later scored on an RBI ground out by the left-handed swinging Savannah Holbrook.

The Lady Hounds answered that West Union tally with a six-spot in the top of the fifth, with Kenzie Bell, Macy Huron, Brooke Kennedy, McKinlee Grooms, Abby Young, and Yasmin Lucas all tapping the dish to give the blue and gold a commanding 17-2 lead and put the game in the run-rule situation heading to the bottom of the fifth.

With Huron on to pitch for the Lady Hounds, the Lady Dragons got two base runners with Grooms getting a single and Cierra Roberts reaching on an error, but neither came around to score as Huron got Welch to ground out to shortstop for the final out in the 17-2 Manchester triumph.

Seven different Manchester girls got base hits in the game, with Bell and Karley Young getting two apiece and Campbell driving home three. Abby Young and McKinlee Grooms drove in two runs apiece for the winners.

West Union only managed three hits in the game, two of them from Welch and the other from Grooms.

Kennedy pitched four innings for the win, allowing two hits and striking out eight. Shoemaker pitched all five innings for the Lady Dragons,taking the loss while striking out seven.

Manchester Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): Smith 2-1-0-0, Bell 2-1-2-1, K. Young 2-2-2-1, Huron 1-1-0-0, Kennedy 2-3-1-1, Campbell 2-1-1-3, Mefford 0-1-0-0, Sandlin 1-1-0-0, A. Young 1-1-0-1, Taylor 2-1-0-0, M. Young 1-0-0-0, Scott 3-1-1-0, Grooms 1-0-1-2, Jones 1-1-0-1, Lucas 1-1-0-0, Morrison 3-1-1-1, Saunders 1-0-0-0, Team 26-17-9-12.

Extra-Base Hits: K. Young 2B, Campbell 2B, Scott 2B

W. Union Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): Grooms 2-1-1-0, Davis 3-0-0-0, Roberts 3-0-0-0, Welch 3-1-2-0, Holbrook 1-0-0-1, Shoemaker 2-0-0-0, Brown 2-0-0-0, Vice 2-0-0-0, Frye 2-0-0-0, Team 20-2-3-1.

Manchester Pitching:

Kennedy (W) 4 IP. 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 8 K

Huron 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R

W. Union Pitching:

Shoemaker (L) 5 IP, 9 H, 17 R, 11 ER, 9 BB, 7 K