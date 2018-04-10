Fourth District Court of Appeals convenes April 12 in West Union

The Fourth District Court of Appeals will convene on Thursday, April 12 at 9:30 a.m. in the Adams County Common Pleas Courtroom in the Adams County Courthouse in West Union to consider appeals from Pike and Adams Counties.

Cases will be argued before Presiding Judge Hoover and Judges Harsha and Abele. The Fourth Appellate District is comprised of Presiding/Administrative JudgeMarie M. Hoover of Portsmouth; Judge William H. Harsha of Chillicothe; Judge Peter B. Abele of Athens; and Judge Matthew W. McFarland of Portsmouth.

The Court of Appeals directly reviews all cases heard or tried in lower courts in which a decision is being appealed. These cases may have been tried in Common Pleas,Probate, Juvenile, Municipal or County Courts, and may be either civil or criminal cases.

The Fourth District Court of Appeals serves the following 14 counties in Southern Ohio: Adams, Athens, Gallia, Highland, Hocking, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Pickaway, Pike, Ross, Scioto, Vinton and Washington.