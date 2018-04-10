Dora E Midlam

Dora Ellen Midlam, age 86 of Georgetown, Ohio died Sunday, March 25, 2018 at the Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia, Ohio. She was a deli manager for Medary’s in Williamsburg, Ohio. Dora was born July 30, 1931 in Adams County, Ohio the daughter of the late William and Bertha (Blevins) Thompson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years – Chester Midlam in 2009, son-in-law – Tim Mayes, two sisters – Gladys Black and Isabel Swain and three brothers – Bill, Jim and Bob Thompson. Dora Ellen Midlam, age 86 of Georgetown, Ohio died Sunday, March 25, 2018 at the Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia, Ohio. She was a deli manager for Medary’s in Williamsburg, Ohio. Dora was born July 30, 1931 in Adams County, Ohio the daughter of the late William and Bertha (Blevins) Thompson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years – Chester Midlam in 2009, son-in-law – Tim Mayes, two sisters – Gladys Black and Isabel Swain andthree brothers – Bill, Jim and Bob Thompson.

Mrs. Midlam is survived by three daughters – Bonnie Chadwell and husband Marty and Melinda Cahall and husband Paul all of Georgetown, Ohio and Jennifer Williams and husband Tom of Mt. Orab, Ohio; five grandchildren – Mary (John) Holland, Clint (Jamie) Chadwell, Megan (Jeremy Neal) Mayes, Ryan (Sara Tobe) Cahall and Ethan (Jessica Hamm) Mayes; two step grandchildren – Michelle (Chris) Patterson and Brett Williams; eight great grandchildren – Isaac, Isabella, Brody, Sam and Lillie Holland and Will, Miles and Ella Chadwell; one brother – Richard Thompson of Texas; three sisters – Margaret Goodan and Ruth Martin both of Decatur, Ohio and Charlene Gaunce of Georgetown, Ohio and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Thursday, March 29, 2018 at the Georgetown Church of Christ in Georgetown, Ohio. Rev. Sam Talley will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. Thursday at the church. Interment will be in the Sanders Cemetery near Georgetown, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio is serving the family.