Local couple donates computer to animal shelter

Florida is on the minds of many of us here in southern Ohio this time of year – especially with the recent weather cold snap. Luckily for the homeless dogs and cats of our area, we were on the minds of some visitors from the Sunshine State as well. Rebecca Rickey and Gary Embrey of Vero Beach donated a much needed computer and printer to the animal shelter in West Union on Saturday, March 7, 2018. The devices will be used to help staff and volunteers provide the best care possible to shelter pets while saving precious time. Until now, the shelter computer was prone to delays and break-downs, causing frustration and time loss. Donations large and small are always welcome and greatly appreciated.

The animal shelter in West Union is a private, non-profit organization that was founded in 2006. The group is private and is not associated with the ASPCA or HSUS. The organization’s mission is to reduce pet overpopulation, provide humane care to homeless pets, and help pet owners better care for their pets through public education. The shelter hosts a low-cost spay and neuter clinic once per month and holds fundraisers throughout the year to raise money to feed and house over three hundred dogs, cats, rabbits, snakes, chickens, pigs, and other animals in need.