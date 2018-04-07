Manchester seniors Karemiah Brooks and Sierra Thatcher with some of the donations collected for the Humane Society by the Manchester High School Class of 2018.

News Release

The 2018 Senior Class from Manchester High School chose the Humane Society of Adams County as its annual recipient of donations. With the combined efforts of all classes in grades seven through 12, students collected over 100 pounds of pet food and supplies for homeless pets. The donations included cat and kitten food, dog and puppy food, collars, leashes, toys, bleach, treats, towels, blankets, pet shampoo, dish detergent, and bowls.

The animal shelter in West Union is a private, non-profit organization that was founded in 2006. The group is private and is not associated with the ASPCA or HSUS. The organization’s mission is to reduce pet overpopulation, provide humane care to homeless pets, and help pet owners better care for their pets through public education. The shelter hosts a low-cost spay and neuter clinic once per month and holds fundraisers throughout the year to raise money to feed and house over three hundred dogs, cats, rabbits, snakes, chickens, pigs, and other animals in need.

For more information about the Humane Society of Adams County, please visit their Facebook page at Humane Society of Adams County, Inc., call (937) 544-8585, or email info@adamscountyanimals.org.

Donations may be made by stopping by the shelter during regular business hours or by mailing a check to HSAC, P.O. Box 245, West Union, Ohio 45693.