Manchester Elementary recognizes February/March Students of the Month April 6, 2018 Peoples Defender News 0 Pictured above are the Manchester Elementary K-3 Students of the Month for February 2018. From left, Kindergarten- Clare Cox and Bentley Stricklett; First Grade- Nicholas Gifford and Sadie Dryden; Second Grade- Nena Scott, Josie Lewis, and Madison Curtis; Third Grade- Elliana Applegate and Aubriana Brown; Library/Related Arts- Alyah Spicer Lyons (Third Grade). Pictured above are the Manchester Elementary K-3 Students of the Month for March 2018. From left, Kindergarten- Peyton Shelton and McKinley Mellenkamp; First Grade- Paxton West and Evan Alexander; Second Grade- Izzabella Grooms and Kadien LeRouge; and Third Grade- Payton Clifford and Gabby Wright. Pictured above are the Manchester Elementary 4-6 Students of the Month for February 2018. From left, Fourth Grade- Landen Doyle and Shawn Rothwell; Fifth Grade- Kimberly Sanders and Aden Smith; Sixth Grade- Dorothy Abner and Grant McClanahan; and Related Arts- Juliann Drennan, Music, (Fourth Grade). Pictured above are the Manchester Elementary 4-6 Students of the Month for March 2018. From left, Fourth Grade- Marlee May, August Ballinger, and Zachary Reed; Fifth Grade- Gracie Rutledge and Raegan Wikoff; Sixth Grade- Casen White; and Related Arts- Dominique Chambers, P.E. (Sixth Grade).