Lady Hounds roll past Fairland 12-3

Campbell, Sandlin bang out three hits each to lead the way –

By Mark Carpenter –

Photo courtesy of Jennifer Smith Photography –



Coach John Kennedy and his Manchester Lady Greyhounds picked up their second win of the 2018 season on Saturday, March 31, traveling to Rock Hill to participate in the Queen of the Hill Classic. Win number two came in convincing fashion as the Lady Hounds scored five times in the first inning and never looked back, rolling to a 12-3 win.

The Manchester girls banged out 19 hits in the win, led by three hits apiece from Josie Campbell and Katie Sandlin. Starting pitcher Madison Jones went five innings for the win, allowing just two hits and striking out 10.

After Fairland picked up one run in the top of the first, the Lady Hounds opened that big first inning with Aaliyah Smith singling and Karley Young drawing a walk. Smith scored on an error and a two-bagger to right drove home Young with the second run of the inning. Sandlin singled, moving Campbell all the way around when the right fielder misplayed the ball. A base hit by Kya Taylor drove home Sandlin to make it 4-1. Gabby Brown grounded into a fielder’s choice and later came around to score on another Fairland error and after sending 11 batters to the plate, the Lady Hounds held a four-run advantage.

A sacrifice fly by Campbell scored Brooke Kennedy in the second and after Fairland scored twice in the top of the third, Manchester got a double from Taylor Morrison and a run-scoring single from Kennedy to make it 7-3.

That was the last of the Fairland scoring as the Lady Hounds added two in the fourth, one in the fifth, and two in the bottom of the sixth to sew up the 12-3 triumph. Reliever Gabby Brown pitched the final two scoreless innings for the girls clad in blue and gold.

Clean up hitter Campbell’s three hits and three RBI’s paced the Lady Hounds, with Sandlin adding three hits and a pair of runs batted in. Smith, Kennedy, Taylor, Jones, and Morrison all added two hits to the attack, with Jones picking up the win from the center circle.

The Lady Hounds made it three in a row to begin the season when they run ruled West Union 17-2 on Monday, April 2. Look for a report on that game in the upcoming weekend edition of The People’s Defender.

Fairland

102 000 0 —3

Manchester

511 212 x —12

Fairland Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): Judge 4-1-0-0, Roberts 1-0-0-0, Lester 3-0-0-0, Fridley 3-2-2-0, Bowen 1-0-0-0, Leep 2-0-0-0, Alexander 2-0-0-0, Runnels 3-0-0-0, Roland 3-0-0-0, Rowe 3-0-0-0, Team 25-3-2-0.

Manchester Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): Smith 5-1-2-0, K. Young 3-1-1-1, Kennedy 5-2-2-1, Campbell 4-2-3-3, Sandlin 4-1-3-2, Taylor 3-1-2-1, A. Young 0-1-0-0, Bell 1-0-0-0, Brown 2-2-1-0, Scott 1-0-1-1, Jones 3-0-2-0, Lucas 0-0-0-0, Morrison 3-1-2-1, Team 34-12-19-10.

Extra-Base Hits: Sandlin 2B. Campbell 2B (2), Scott 2B, Morrison 2B, Kennedy 3B

Fairland Pitching:

Bowen (L) 6 IP, 19 H, 12 R, 11 ER, 5 BB, 7 K

Manchester Pitching:

Jones (W) 5 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 10 K

Brown 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R