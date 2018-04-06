High-scoring Hupp off to Wilmington

North Adams record holder taking soccer talents to the Quakers –

By Mark Carpenter –

If you take a moment to glance through the North Adams High School girls’ soccer record book, you will quickly notice on thing. The name Lakyn Hupp appears over and over and over. Hupp, who holds nearly every offensive record at NAHS, all achieved in her four years as a varsity soccer player, will be continuing her career on the pitch at the next level. The personable young lady and multi-sport athlete recently signed her letter of intent to join the Wilmington Quakers soccer program in the fall of 2018.

“Wilmington contacted me last summer about making a campus visit and I went and I really loved the campus,” said the North Adams senior. “They had a lot of good deals for me that I couldn’t pass up and I really liked the coach and the team and it’s just a great school.”

“My four years at North Adams will always mean so much to me. I love how our community supported our soccer team, there was always a big crowd, and I couldn’t have asked for better teammates. It was just a lot of fun having my coaches and team help me towards this new second life.”

Future generations of soccer players at NAHS will be hard-pressed to match Hupp’s on-field soccer performance, but the senior standout could also have chosen another sport for her college career, as she was a 1,000 point scorer for the Lady Devils basketball program.

“I played a lot more basketball than I did soccer, but whenever I was playing basketball, there was always part of me that missed playing soccer,” said Hupp. “So I just thought that I had pretty good years in basketball but I just felt like there was more for me to learn in soccer and that’s why I chose it.”

For Lady Devils head soccer coach Dave D’Avignon, the March 27 signing was a bittersweet moment, losing his top all-time scorer but also basking in the glory of one of his athletes moving on to the next level.

“Lakyn has been such an asset to our program for the last four years,” said Coach D’Avignon. “Each year she made the scoring record and then broke it every year. She is a really fun kid and everyone likes her and we will certainly miss her but the wheels turn and we’ll be okay. It’s gratifying to send a player to the next level and she’s not going very far away so we hope to get up there and watch her play.”

Hupp scored a record 43 goals in her senior season, and 103 for her career and holds the school records for career goals, goals in a single game, goals in a season, career assists, and career points, quite a legacy to leave behind for the future of North Adams girls soccer.

While at Wilmington, Hupp plans to study Athletic Training and then move on to pursue a Doctorate Degree.