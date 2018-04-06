Edna C Blevins

Edna Christine (Nelson) Blevins, 85, of West Union, Ohio formerly of Stout, Ohio passed away Saturday, March 31, 2018. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Viola (Hamilton) Nelson, husband, Harry Blevins and son, Tommy Weghorst. She is survived by her children: Gary (Nancy) Blevins of Stout, Ohio, Sheila (Tommy) Hobbs of Blue Creek, Ohio, Rhonda (Alvin) Stanfield of West Union, Larry Weghorst of Stout, Ollie Weghorst of Stout, Kay Dibene of California, and Sharon Bolton of Texas; sisters: Louise Wamsley and Francis Saunders, both of Lancaster, Ohio ; brother, Forest (Bud) Nelson of West Union; 13 grandchildren; 34 great grandchildren; 8 great great grandchildren; special friend, Dutch Gifford, and many nieces and nephews. Edna attended the Sunshine Ridge Church of God. She loved her family and friends, and she was proud to have so many wonderful grand and great grandchildren. The visitation is from 6 until 8 pm on Wednesday, April 4, 2018 at Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union. The funeral is on Thursday, April 5 at 10 am with Pastor Greg Cooper officiating. Burial will be at Sunshine Ridge Cemetery in Green Township in Adams County. Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union is serving the family.