Steven P. Blackburn, 55 years, of Milford, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, April 3, 2018, at the Victory Ridge VA Hospice Care Center, in Dayton, Ohio. Steven was born in Biloxi, Mississippi, on July 9, 1962, the son of Paul Blackburn and Stella Fields Blackburn. He was preceded in death by his father, and by an infant sister, Vickie Lynn. After his service in the United States Air Force, Steven worked as a security guard. Steven is survived by his mother, Stella Blackburn, of Lebanon; and a sister, Teresa Winkler, also of Lebanon. Steven also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and aunts, who will mourn his passing. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Friday, April 6, 2018, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, Ohio. Burial will follow at the Locust Grove Cemetery, in Peebles. The ceremony will be officiated by Greg Seaman. Military honors will be provided by the Adams County Honor Guard. Friends may call from 11:00 AM until the time of services on Friday, April 6, 2018, at the funeral home in Peebles. To sign our online guestbook, please visit us at www.wallacethompsonfuneralhomes.com.