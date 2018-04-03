John N. Garrett age 58 years of Blue Creek, Ohio passed away Friday, March 30, 2018. Mr. Garrett was born July 16, 1959 in Stout, Ohio to Naomi Ruth (Tumbleson) Weaver and the late Orval Garrett. Survivors include his mother Naomi Ruth Weaver of Blue Creek, OH; five sisters Jessie Martin of Wheelersburg, OH; Ida Williams of Portsmouth, OH; Betty Lockhart of West Union, OH; Mary Gifford of Blue Creek, OH; Bernice Roe of Blue Creek, OH; four brothers Larry Garrett of Blue Creek, OH; Bill Garrett of Portsmouth, OH; Ronnie Garrett of Stout, OH; Russell Garrett of Minford, OH; several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held Thursday, April 5, 2018 at Noon at the Stepp Cemetery with Terry Fite officiating. The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home is serving the family. Family and friends can sign Mr. Garrett’s online guestbook @www.meekerfuneralhomes.com