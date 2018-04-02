Senior Profile: Elijah McCarty

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:
Elijah McCarty

SCHOOL:
West Union High School

PARENTS:
Richard and Sandra
McCarty

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Basketball, Baseball, Golf

FAVORITE SPORT:
Golf

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Frisch’s after the games

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Outrageous concession
stand prices

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Going to state in golf three
times

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
A Boogie wit da Hoodie

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
The Masters

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Happy Gilmore”, “Billy
Madison”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:
Psych, Prison Break

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Math

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Playing ball at Grams

FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
McDonald’s

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Jordan Spieth

FUTURE PLANS:
Going to college and
playing golf