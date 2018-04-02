Senior Profile: Elijah McCarty

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Elijah McCarty

SCHOOL:

West Union High School

PARENTS:

Richard and Sandra

McCarty

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Basketball, Baseball, Golf

FAVORITE SPORT:

Golf

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Frisch’s after the games

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Outrageous concession

stand prices

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Going to state in golf three

times

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

A Boogie wit da Hoodie

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

The Masters

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Happy Gilmore”, “Billy

Madison”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:

Psych, Prison Break

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Math

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Playing ball at Grams

FAVORITE

RESTAURANT:

McDonald’s

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:

Jordan Spieth

FUTURE PLANS:

Going to college and

playing golf