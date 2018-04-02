Senior Profile: Elijah McCarty

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Elijah McCarty
SCHOOL:
West Union High School
PARENTS:
Richard and Sandra
McCarty
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Basketball, Baseball, Golf
FAVORITE SPORT:
Golf
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Frisch’s after the games
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Outrageous concession
stand prices
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Going to state in golf three
times
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
A Boogie wit da Hoodie
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
The Masters
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Happy Gilmore”, “Billy
Madison”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOWS:
Psych, Prison Break
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Math
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Playing ball at Grams
FAVORITE
RESTAURANT:
McDonald’s
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH:
Jordan Spieth
FUTURE PLANS:
Going to college and
playing golf