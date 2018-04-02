Prep writers name All-Ohio Teams

Peebles’ Arey named Second Team in Division IV –

By Mark Carpenter –

The final list of postseason high school basketball awards was distributed last month as the Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association named their All-Ohio Girls and Boys Teams for the 2017-18 season. The list of local athletes who were named All-Ohio is not as lengthy as previous lists, as the selection process becomes more difficult, naming the best of the best in high school hoops in the state.

The Division III and IV Girls All-Ohio Teams were released on March 12 and the highest honor to a player from the Southern Hills Athletic Conference was Lynchburg-Clay junior Peyton Scott, whose 25.1 points per game earned her a berth on the Al-Ohio Second Team in Division III.

Earning Special Mention recognition in Division III were North Adams’ Lakyn Hupp, Eastern Brown’s Morgan Reynolds, and Fairfield’s Grace Shope. Honorable Mention in Division III went to North Adams’ Avery Harper and Whitney Broughton from Eastern Brown..

In Division IV with some stiff competition, the SHAC and Adams county were again represented by two standout freshmen. Peebles’ Jacey Justice was named Special Mention, while Manchester’s Brooke Kennedy received All-Ohio Honorable Mention.

In Division III Boys, Lynchburg senior Eric McLaughlin, who averaged 19.7 points per game, was named to the All-Ohio Third Team, while West Union senior Elijah McCarty continued a memorable all-around senior year with Special Mention honors. Honorable Mention All-Ohio in Division III went to North Adams sophomore Austin McCormick and Eastern Brown’s Marcus Hamilton.

Peebles senior guard Tanner Arey, who scored 22.6 points a game, was named to the All-Ohio Second Team in Division IV. Arey’s teammate and fellow senior Bostin Robinson received Honorable Mention Al-Ohio recognition as did Manchester senior guard Jamie Combs and Whiteoak’s Trever Yeager.

The Players and Coaches of the Year in Divisions III and IV were as follows:

Girls-Division III:

Player of the Year- Nikki Current, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan and Jordon Horston, Columbus Africentric

Coach of the Year- Rob Bell-Kirtland

Girls-Division IV:

Player of the Year- Alli Kern, Waterford

Coach of the Year- J.D. McKenzie, Portsmouth Notre Dame

Boys- Division III:

Player of the Year- Justin Ahrens, Versailles

Coach of the Year- Nate Barhorst, Anna

Boys- Division IV:

Player of the Year- Michael Bothwell, Willoughby Cornerstone Christian

Coach of the Year- Chad Bever, Rittman