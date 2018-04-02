Local pizzeria celebrates 30th anniversary

Snappy’s on the square, a favorite spot for local pizza lovers –

By Patricia Beech –

The first Snappy Tomato Pizza was opened in 1978 by Robert Rotunda in Fort Mitchell, Ky. Rotunda, a horse race enthusiast, had put all of his money on a horse named “Snappy Tomato.” The horse won and Rotunda took all of his winnings and opened the first Snappy Tomato Pizza restaurant in the U.S.

Today, one of Adams County’s most popular restaurants, Snappy Tomato Pizza on Courthouse Square in West Union, is celebrating its 30th year in business.

Opened in 1988 by Fred and Carol Edgington, along with their son Donnie and his wife Stephanie, the pizzeria was the first of its kind in the county, but it wouldn’t be the last.

The Edgingtons went on to open franchises in Manchester, Seaman, and Peebles, then expanding beyond the county borders, they established stores in Batavia, Mount Orab, and Piketon.

Fred, a retired teacher who coached multiple sports at Manchester High School, says operating a pizza business wasn’t on his radar until a fellow teacher introduced him to the franchise.

“Rusty Poole, my first business partner, came home with a Snappy’s brochure, and he said, “Coach, how’d you like to get in the pizza business?”

“It looked good to me,” says Edgington. “So, we loaded up some of the family and went to try it out.”

“We liked the food,” says Carol.

The couple committed to becoming Snappy’s franchise owners.

“I got used to eating pizza,” says Fred, who admits he also likes to try his competition’s pizza.

“I like to compare theirs to mine. I’ve been eating ours for thirty years, and I still think it’s the best.”

Son Donnie Edgington says their Snappy employees deserve the credit for the pizzeria’s long success.

“I have no idea how many people have come through here as employees over the years,” he says. “They started here, and they worked hard for us before leaving to go on to college, but some of them have chosen to stay with us.”